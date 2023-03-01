2023 Tata Safari waiting period extends up to 4 weeks

- The 2023 Safari got updated with BS6 Phase 2 compliant engine

- Recently-launched Red Dark edition arrives at dealerships

Tata Motors launched the 2023 Safari in India at a starting price of Rs 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom) a few days back. The vehicle is offered with the same diesel engine which is now BS6 Phase 2 and E20 compliant. We have now got our hands on the waiting period for Tata's flagship SUV.

The 2023 Safari is available in six trim levels, including XE, XM, XMS, XT+ XZ, and XZ+ variants. And the waiting period for all the variants spans across two to four weeks in Mumbai. For comparison, its rivals, like Mahindra XUV700 and Toyota Innova Hycross, have a waiting period of up to 48 and 78 weeks, respectively.

Additionally, the Safari now comes equipped with features like ADAS, a 360-degree surround camera, a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, and more. Not just that, the brand has also introduced a new Red Dark Edition of the SUV which gets red highlights on top of the already on-sale Dark edition.

The mentioned waiting period is in Mumbai city and it may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, and other factors. We recommend you contact the nearest Tata-authorised dealership for more information.