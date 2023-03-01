CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz to get BS6 Phase 2 complaint engine soon

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki recently launched the dual-tone variants of the Ciaz at a starting price of Rs 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom). With the introduction of new colours, the sedan also had safety features updated across all its variants. 

    Now as per reports, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is likely to get its engine upgraded to meet the new emission norms. At present, it is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 103bhp and 138Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic unit. Maruti will future-proof the engine of its sedan by making it BS6 phase 2 compliant.

    Currently, customers get a choice of three dual-tone and seven single-tone colour options with the Ciaz. Meanwhile, features such as hill hold assist and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) have now been made standard across the entire range of the car.

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    ₹ 8.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
