Maruti Suzuki Ciaz to get BS6 Phase 2 complaint engine soon

- Three new dual-tone colour options have been introduced

- ESP and hill hold control features are now standard across its range

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the dual-tone variants of the Ciaz at a starting price of Rs 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom). With the introduction of new colours, the sedan also had safety features updated across all its variants.

Now as per reports, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is likely to get its engine upgraded to meet the new emission norms. At present, it is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 103bhp and 138Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic unit. Maruti will future-proof the engine of its sedan by making it BS6 phase 2 compliant.

Currently, customers get a choice of three dual-tone and seven single-tone colour options with the Ciaz. Meanwhile, features such as hill hold assist and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) have now been made standard across the entire range of the car.