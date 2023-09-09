CarWale
    World EV Day: Top 5 budget EVs in India under Rs. 20 lakh

    Jay Shah

    World EV Day: Top 5 budget EVs in India under Rs. 20 lakh

    Are you looking to join the EV revolution and want to do your bit to help the environment? With electric vehicles now available across all segments, body styles, and price ranges, it is now possible to buy an EV that is easy on the pocket. Here are five such EVs under Rs. 20 lakh that you can consider buying!

    Tata Tiago EV (Rs. 8.69 lakh to Rs. 12.04 lakh, ex-showroom)

    The Tiago EV is the most affordable Tata EV in the brand’s lineup. Available in medium and long-range versions, one can choose between 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery packs. These have MIDC-certified ranges of 250 kilometres and 315 kilometres and are offered in XE, XT, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus Tech variants. 

    MG Comet EV (Rs. 7.98 to Rs. 10.63 lakh, ex-showroom)

    The MG Comet is the smallest and probably the most quirky-looking EV that you can buy today. It has two doors, a tech fest on the inside, and can be had in four shades along with several personalisation packages.

    The power is sourced from a 17.3kWh battery pack that feeds the single electric motor setup to produce 41bhp and 110Nm of peak torque. The range on a single charge is claimed at 230 kilometres and the EV can be charged using a 3.3kW charger in seven hours. 

    Citroen eC3 (Rs. 11.50 lakh to Rs. 12.68 lakh, ex-showroom)

    The eC3 as the name suggests is the electric version of the ICE C3. It also shares most of its exterior styling and cabin layout along with the feature list with its brethren. Powering the electric motor is a floor-placed 29.2kWh lithium-ion battery that helps it to put out 56bhp and 143Nm of torque.

    Citroen claims that the eC3 can return 320 kilometres on a full charge. Along with a 15amp wall box charger, the electric hatchback also supports DC fast charging which can juice up the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 57 minutes.

    Tata Tigor EV (Rs. 12.49 lakh to Rs. 13.75 lakh, ex-showroom)

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Tigor is the second electric vehicle that is sold with the Tiago EV and Nexon EV. It’s an electric sedan and gets the same long-range battery pack as the Tiago EV. It puts out 74bhp and 170Nm of torque and claims to deliver 315 kilometres as per ARAI’s test cycle. Presently, the Tigor EV remains the only EV in the compact sedan segment. 

    Mahindra XUV400 (Rs. 15.99 lakh to Rs. 19.19 lakh, ex-showroom)

    The XUV400 takes on the Nexon EV with EC and EL versions that stand for two different iterations of range and power. While it looks almost identical to the standard XUV300, it is tuned to produce 148bhp and 310Nm of torque that is fed by a 39.4kWh battery pack. 

    With a claimed electric range of 456 kilometres, the XUV400 takes on the likes of the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, and Nexon EV facelift

    New Tata Nexon EV facelift (Prices to be announced on 14 September)

    Left Front Three Quarter

    With the new Nexon EV facelift revealed, Tata Motors will announce the prices of it on 14 September. The bookings are already underway and the Nexon EV now benefits from a host of new features such as a 12.3-inch infotainment system, six airbags, a fully digital instrument cluster, a wireless charging pad, and a 360-degree camera along with a blind spot monitor.

    Tata Nexon EV facelift bookings open!

