Jeep Compass and Meridian get discounts of up to Rs. 1.30 lakh in September

- Rs. 4.50 lakh discount on Grand Cherokee

- Compass available with discounts of up to Rs. 1.40 lakh

Jeep retails Compass and Meridian SUVs in India and both these models attract huge discounts in September 2023. If you are planning on buying a Jeep this month, read on as we give you all the details of these offers.

Discount offers on Jeep Compass and Jeep Meridian

Discount offers Jeep Compass Jeep Meridian Cash benefits Up to Rs. 85,000 Up to Rs. 55,000 Exchange offer Up to Rs. 25,000 Up to Rs. 25,000 Corporate discount Starts at Rs. 20,000 Starts at Rs. 20,000 Special benefits Up to Rs. 15,000 Up to Rs. 30,000 Total Discounts of up to Rs. 1.40 lakh* Discounts of up to Rs. 1.30 lakh*

The Compass clearly gets more benefits this month with the highest being the cash discount. Currently, it can be had only with a 2.0-litre diesel engine in Sport, Night Eagle, Limited, and S trims. The turbo petrol variants have been discontinued in May 2023. The oil burner can be had with a six-speed manual gearbox and a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission along with 4x4.

Meanwhile, the Meridian is a diesel-only three-row SUV that is offered in Limited (O) and Limited Plus variants that are sold with Upland and X special editions. This month, the Meridian is up for grabs with offers totalling up to Rs. 1.30 lakh.

The offers may differ depending on the variant, area, and availability of these models and are applicable only till 30 September, 2023.

Offers on Jeep Grand Cherokee

As for the elder sibling, the Grand Cherokee attracts discounts of up to Rs. 4.50 lakh. While the automaker has not revealed the exact bifurcation of this offer, it has said that these will be applicable to limited units only.

The Grand Cherokee retails at Rs. 80.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in a single Limited (O) trim. It is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol that puts out 268bhp and 400Nm of peak torque with 4x4 configuration as standard.