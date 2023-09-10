Tata Punch CNG and petrol variants waiting period revealed

- Tata Punch CNG prices in India start at Rs. 7.10 lakh

- CNG version returns a claimed mileage of 26.90kg/km

Tata Punch CNG starting price and variant details

Tata Motors introduced the Punch CNG last month, with prices starting at Rs. 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in five variants – Pure, Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Accomplished, and Accomplished Dazzle S.

Punch Petrol and CNG waiting period details

The CNG-powered variants of the Punch currently command a waiting period of up to 12 weeks, while the petrol variants have a waiting of up to four weeks. This waiting period is applicable only to the Mumbai region.

Tata Motors latest updates

Tata Motors is currently working on an updated portfolio that includes new launches as well as upgrades. Prices of the Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift will be revealed on 14 September, while the Safari and Harrier facelifts will arrive in October this year. The carmaker is also working on the Punch EV, and you can read about it on our website.