Tata Punch CNG launched; variants explained

- Available at a starting price of Rs. 7.10 lakh
- Offered in five variants
Tata Motors has officially launched the Punch iCNG in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG-powered micro SUV is offered in five variants with additional features over the standard petrol variants. In this article, we have listed down all the variants with the feature list and prices.
Tata Punch Pure CNG – Rs. 7.10 lakh
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensor
ISOFIX
Central locking with key
Brake sway control
Front power windows
Tilt steering
90-degree door opening
Rear flat floor
LED indicators
Door, wheel, arch and sill cladding
Tata Punch Adventure CNG – Rs. 7.85 lakh
3.5-inch infotainment system
Four speakers
Steering mounted controls
USB charging port
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
All power windows
Follow-me-home headlamps
Anti-glare IRVM
Central remote locking with flip key
Full wheel covers
Body-coloured ORVM
Tata Punch Adventure Rhythm CNG – Rs. 8.20 lakh
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Two tweeters
Reverse parking camera
Tata Punch Accomplished CNG – Rs. 8.85 lakh
LED tail lamps
Front fog lamps
15-inch wheels
Push button start/stop
One touch-down door window
Driver seat height adjustment
Front Type A and C USB ports (new)
Centre Type A USB (new)
Front seat armrest (new)
Tata Punch Accomplished Dazzle S CNG – Rs. 9.68 lakh
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
LED DRLs
Projector headlamps
Auto headlamps
Rain sensing wipers
Electrically adjustable sunroof with voice commands (new)
Roof rails (new)
Shark fin antenna (new)
Powertrain and specifications of Tata Punch iCNG
Mechanically, the Punch CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. The motor produces 72bhp and 103Nm of peak torque in the CNG mode. With this updated powertrain, the Punch will compete against the Hyundai Exter CNG, Citroen C3, and Maruti Ignis in the segment.