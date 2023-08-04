Tata Punch CNG launched; variants explained

- Available at a starting price of Rs. 7.10 lakh

- Offered in five variants

Tata Motors has officially launched the Punch iCNG in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG-powered micro SUV is offered in five variants with additional features over the standard petrol variants. In this article, we have listed down all the variants with the feature list and prices.

Tata Punch Pure CNG – Rs. 7.10 lakh

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensor

ISOFIX

Central locking with key

Brake sway control

Front power windows

Tilt steering

90-degree door opening

Rear flat floor

LED indicators

Door, wheel, arch and sill cladding

Tata Punch Adventure CNG – Rs. 7.85 lakh

3.5-inch infotainment system

Four speakers

Steering mounted controls

USB charging port

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

All power windows

Follow-me-home headlamps

Anti-glare IRVM

Central remote locking with flip key

Full wheel covers

Body-coloured ORVM

Tata Punch Adventure Rhythm CNG – Rs. 8.20 lakh

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Two tweeters

Reverse parking camera

Tata Punch Accomplished CNG – Rs. 8.85 lakh

LED tail lamps

Front fog lamps

15-inch wheels

Push button start/stop

One touch-down door window

Driver seat height adjustment

Front Type A and C USB ports (new)

Centre Type A USB (new)

Front seat armrest (new)

Tata Punch Accomplished Dazzle S CNG – Rs. 9.68 lakh

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

LED DRLs

Projector headlamps

Auto headlamps

Rain sensing wipers

Electrically adjustable sunroof with voice commands (new)

Roof rails (new)

Shark fin antenna (new)

Powertrain and specifications of Tata Punch iCNG

Mechanically, the Punch CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. The motor produces 72bhp and 103Nm of peak torque in the CNG mode. With this updated powertrain, the Punch will compete against the Hyundai Exter CNG, Citroen C3, and Maruti Ignis in the segment.