    Tata Punch CNG launched; variants explained

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Punch CNG launched; variants explained

    - Available at a starting price of Rs. 7.10 lakh

    - Offered in five variants

    Tata Motors has officially launched the Punch iCNG in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG-powered micro SUV is offered in five variants with additional features over the standard petrol variants. In this article, we have listed down all the variants with the feature list and prices.

    Tata Punch Boot Light

    Tata Punch Pure CNG – Rs. 7.10 lakh

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensor

    ISOFIX 

    Central locking with key

    Brake sway control

    Front power windows

    Tilt steering

    90-degree door opening

    Rear flat floor

    LED indicators

    Door, wheel, arch and sill cladding

    Tata Punch Adventure CNG – Rs. 7.85 lakh

    3.5-inch infotainment system

    Four speakers

    Steering mounted controls

    USB charging port

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    All power windows

    Follow-me-home headlamps

    Anti-glare IRVM

    Central remote locking with flip key

    Full wheel covers

    Body-coloured ORVM

    Tata Punch Adventure Rhythm CNG – Rs. 8.20 lakh

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system 

    Two tweeters

    Reverse parking camera

    Tata Punch Accomplished CNG – Rs. 8.85 lakh

    LED tail lamps

    Front fog lamps

    15-inch wheels

    Push button start/stop

    One touch-down door window

    Driver seat height adjustment

    Front Type A and C USB ports (new)

    Centre Type A USB (new)

    Front seat armrest (new)

    Tata Punch Accomplished Dazzle S CNG – Rs. 9.68 lakh

    16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    LED DRLs

    Projector headlamps

    Auto headlamps

    Rain sensing wipers

    Electrically adjustable sunroof with voice commands (new)

    Roof rails (new)

    Shark fin antenna (new)

    Powertrain and specifications of Tata Punch iCNG

    Tata Punch Left Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Punch CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. The motor produces 72bhp and 103Nm of peak torque in the CNG mode. With this updated powertrain, the Punch will compete against the Hyundai Exter CNG, Citroen C3, and Maruti Ignis in the segment.

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Tiago and Tigor twin-cylinder CNG launched in India

