    Tata Tiago and Tigor twin-cylinder CNG launched in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    - Launched alongside Punch iCNG

- Offered in multiple variants

    - Launched alongside Punch iCNG

    - Offered in multiple variants

    Indian carmaker, Tata, has updated the Tiago and Tigor with the latest twin-cylinder CNG kit. In the iCNG guise, the prices of the hatchback and the sedan start at Rs. 6.55 lakh and Rs. 7.80 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Tiago and Tigor twin-cylinder CNG

    Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The biggest highlight of this update is the new twin-cylinder CNG technology which was first launched with the Altroz CNG in India. Earlier, the Tiago and Tigor came equipped with a single-cylinder CNG option which covered most of the luggage area in the boot space. Notably, the Tigor CNG now has a tank capacity of 70 litres which is the highest in the industry.

    Powertrain and specifications of Tiago and Tigor CNG

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, both the models come equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. In the CNG mode, the motor is tuned to produce 72bhp and 95Nm of peak torque. 

    Variants and prices of the Tiago and Tigor iCNG

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Tiago CNG can be had in seven variants, namely, XE, XM, XT, XZ+, XZ+ dual-tone, XT NRG, and XZ NRG. On the other hand, the Tigor CNG is offered in four variants – XM, XZ, XZ+, and XZ+ LP.

    Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG:

    Tiago CNG variantsPrices
    XERs. 6.55 lakh
    XMRs. 6.90 lakh
    XTRs. 7.35 lakh
    XZ+Rs. 8.10 lakh
    XZ+ dual-toneRs. 8.20 lakh
    XT NRGRs. 7.65 lakh
    XZ NRGRs. 8.10 lakh
    Tigor CNG variantsPrices
    XMRs. 7.80 lakh
    XZRs. 8.20 lakh
    XZ+Rs. 8.85 lakh
    XZ+ LPRs. 8.95 lakh
    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.64 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.81 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.28 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.64 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.72 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.28 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.59 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.56 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.27 Lakh

