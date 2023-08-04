Volvo C40 Recharge India launch on 4 September

- Powered by a 78kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 418km

- Coupe version of the XC40 Recharge

Unveiled in India in June 2023, Volvo will announce the prices of the C40 Recharge on 4 September. It’s the second electric SUV after the XC40 Recharge by the luxury carmaker and also its coupe version along with an updated feature list.

Volvo C40 Recharge battery pack and specifications

The C40 is powered by a floor-mounted 78kWh battery pack that feeds power to the dual electric motor setup. The motors in tandem generate 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. It has a claimed driving range of 418km and supports 150kW fast charger with a charging time of 27 minutes (10 per cent to 80 per cent).

C40 Recharge exterior styling

Except for the rear, the C40 Recharge looks largely similar to the XC40 Recharge. It gets the same LED headlamps with Thor-hammer inserts along with 19-inch alloy wheels. The posterior along with a sloping roofline is redesigned and houses the vertical taillamps, a contrasting gloss black spoiler, and plastic cladding on the rear bumper.

Interior and features of C40 Recharge

On the inside, the black-themed cabin continues to get a nine-inch Android-based portrait touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, a wireless charging pad, and a panoramic sunroof.

The C40 Recharge is also equipped with a 360-degree camera and ADAS features such as rear cross-traffic alert with brake function, a blind-spot monitor, and adaptive cruise control.

C40 Recharge estimated prices and rivals

When launched next month, the C40 Recharge is expected to command a premium of Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 2 lakh over the standard XC40 Recharge. With a price tag of approximately Rs. 58 lakh (ex-showroom), the C40 will rival the Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5.