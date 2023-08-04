CarWale
    Kia Sonet facelift starts testing in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Kia Sonet facelift starts testing in India

    - New Sonet facelift prices in India to be revealed in December

    - Will get a revised exterior design and new features

    Facelifted Kia Sonet unveil and launch timelines

    Kia will introduce the new Sonet facelift in India in December this year, which is likely to be preceded by the official unveiling of the model. The model has previously been spotted testing on international soil, and now, fresh spy shots reveal a test mule that was spotted in India. 

    Sonet facelift exterior design updates

    Kia Sonet Facelift Left Side View

    As seen in the images here, the 2023 Kia Sonet covers the majority of its exterior design in heavy camouflage. That said, there are a few visible elements such as the new dual-tone alloy wheels, red brake calipers, black roof rails, LED DRLs, and a dual-tone rear bumper. The new LED tail lights are likely to be inspired by the Seltos facelift. Elsewhere, it will get revised front and rear bumpers, an LED light bar at the rear, and what could be a 360-degree camera setup.

    2023 Sonet interior and features

    Kia Sonet Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the new Kia Sonet could come equipped with a large single-piece unit on the dashboard that houses a fully digital instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system, new upholstery, and a dashcam. It already gets features in the form of wireless charging, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, and an electric sunroof. Also up for offer could be an ADAS suite.

    New Sonet facelift engine and specifications

    Kia Sonet Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the facelifted Kia Sonet is expected to carry on with the same powertrain options as the outgoing model. These currently include a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill. We expect more details to surface in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Image
    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
