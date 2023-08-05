CarWale
    Discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 on Renault Kiger, Kwid, and Triber in August 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Limited period discounts on Renault cars

    - Recently achieved the 10 lakh units production milestone

    Renault discounts in August 2023

    Select Renault dealerships across the country are offering huge discounts this month. Customers can avail of benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyalty bonuses on all products.

    Triber, Kwid, and Kiger discounts this month

    The Renault Kiger is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 20,000. The Kwid is offered with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000. The Triber can be availed with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000.

    Renault car's latest updates

    In June this year, Renault announced that it surpassed the 10 lakh units production milestone in India. Last month, the Renault-Nissan alliance crossed the 2.5 million units production milestone in the country, of which exports consisted of over 10 lakh units. 

