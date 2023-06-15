Renault achieves 10 lakh units production milestone

- The 1 millionth model was a Kiger

- Recently achieved a sales milestone of nine lakh units

Renault India has surpassed the 10 lakh units production milestone in India. The 1 millionth model was a Kiger painted in Radiant Red that rolled out from the brand’s facility in Chennai. The manufacturing plant has an annual production capacity of 4,80,000 units, which helped the brand in achieving this feat.

Renault portfolio in India:

Currently, the manufacturer retails three passenger cars in India including the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber. It also exports these vehicles to 14 countries across SAARC, Asia Pacific, Indian Oceanic Region, South Africa, and East Africa regions.

Official statement on the 10 lakh unit production milestone:

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “Achieving the production of 10,00,000 vehicles in India is a significant milestone for Renault. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the Indian market and showcases our customers’ trust in us. We are deeply grateful to our customers, dealer partners, employees, and all stakeholders who have contributed to this remarkable journey. We will continue to strive for excellence and introduce exciting products that exceed our customers' expectations”.

Renault India achieves 9 lakh unit sales milestone:

A few weeks ago, the automaker announced the achievement of a cumulative sales milestone of nine lakh units in India. This feat was achieved after 11 years of its operation in the country.