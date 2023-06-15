CarWale
    Hyundai Ioniq 5: Claimed Range vs CarWale Tested Range

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    316 Views
    Hyundai Ioniq 5: Claimed Range vs CarWale Tested Range

    - Available in single-motor RWD configuration in India 

    - Priced at Rs. 45.95 lakh, ex-showroom 

    What is the Ioniq 5

    The Hyundai Ioniq is the Korean carmaker’s first-born electric vehicle. It has been launched in India for a price of Rs. 45.95 lakh and is available in a single configuration. The Ioniq 5 was previewed as the '45 EV Concept' and globally introduced in early 2021 as a production-ready model. With five doors and a crossover body style, it is the first model to be based on Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). 

    What are the specifications of the Ioniq 5 in India? 

    Internationally, the Ioniq 5 is offered with 58kWh or 72.6kWh battery capacity options, while in some markets, a bigger 77.4kWh battery pack is also offered. Here in India, we get the 72.6kWh battery pack with a single-motor RWD setup. The power output is around 215bhp and 350Nm. 

    According to ARAI, the claimed driving range of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is 621km. But as we all know, the ARAI figures and real-world figures are far from identical. So, we tested the Ioniq 5 for its performance, efficiency, and most importantly, its driving range in real-world conditions. Here’s what we found.    

    The CarWale Range Test: 

    After charging the Ioniq 5 to 100 per cent, the trip meter was reset. The displayed range on the MID dropped from 444 to 438km when the AC was turned on. We set the brake energy regen to the standard, Level 3, and the default drive mode to Normal (amongst Normal, Eco, and Sport). 

    We then carried out the test under real-world conditions with the AC on throughout the drive,  in moderate to heavy city traffic, including some amount of highway driving as well. All said and done, it took us two whole days to complete the range test. And finally, at the end of the run, the Ioniq 5 came to a halt after completing 442.6km in a single charge. 

    How much was the battery consumption? 

    The Ioniq 5 achieved 71.2 per cent of its claimed range, which is quite impressive. The MID showcased an average battery consumption figure of 6.1km/kWh. This gives you a simple calculation of ‘average battery consumption x battery capacity = real world range’. So by that calculation, 6.1 (MID figure) x 72.6 (battery capacity) = 442.86kms, is what the Ioniq 5 was able to achieve in real world.  

    
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Rs. 45.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
