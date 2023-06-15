CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun facelift revealed in spy pictures

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Volkswagen Taigun facelift revealed in spy pictures

    - Expected to debut later this year in Europe  

    - Engine options will be carried over  

    Volkswagen is pretty consistent when it comes to mid-life updates, which means that the time is nearly up for the T-Cross. The T-Cross, as we know, is the Taigun that we get here in the Indian market. Our spy source in Austria has caught a 2024 model prototype with minimal camouflage at the rear and a completely undisguised front. This is the first time we get to see the T-Cross’ updated face in all its glory. 

    New Volkswagen Taigun design updates 

    A redesigned front fascia is visible, with new fog lights, a new design of what mimics a bull bar and a wider grille with a new pattern. The lower bumper intake is larger than before and sports a different pattern, too. Judging from other models in the VW range, the thinner chrome strip in the new grille could be illuminated, at least in higher trims. The headlights will get a new outer shape and there is a high chance they will feature new LED graphics. 

    The profile will be largely carried over, as usual, but the rear end will benefit from a few changes. Those will include the redesigned LED taillight graphics as well as that of the black-and-red strip connecting the two lamp units in the current model. This strip is completely covered with black and red tape and fake altogether on the prototype snapped today.  

    New Volkswagen Taigun engine options  

    We do not have any information about the interior, although VW may improve the quality of the materials and upgrade the software of the digital cockpit. As for the engines, the T-Cross will retain the three-cylinder 1.0 TSI in two different power outputs, with the recently updated four-cylinder 1.5 TSI Evo2 crowned at the top of the range in terms of power. As with the current T Cross, all variants are expected to be front-wheel-drive, offering a choice between a manual and a DSG automatic.  

    The new VW T-Cross is expected to debut later this year. In Europe, the model slots below the slightly larger T-Roc which got its mid-life update in late 2021. Here in India, it will be eventually launched as the Taigun, of course.   

    
