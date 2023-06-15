Maruti Swift attracts discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 in June 2023

- Swift prices in India start at Rs. 5.99 lakh

- Available in four variants

Maruti Suzuki discounts in June 2023

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships in India, including the Arena and Nexa chains, are offering huge discounts this month. Customers can avail benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Swift discounts this month

The Petrol MT variants of the Swift are available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The Petrol AMT variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. Discounts on the CNG variants of the hatchback are limited to a cash discount of Rs. 15,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift latest updates

Earlier this year, the Swift was updated to comply with the latest emission norms. This saw the 1.2-litre petrol motor being updated, although it still continues to develop an output of 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. In April, prices of the model were increased by up to Rs. 7,500. We have driven the Swift, and our review is live on the website.