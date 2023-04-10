Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire prices hiked by up to Rs. 7,500

- The price hike is a result of the BS6 Phase 2 transition

- Both the vehicles get petrol and CNG options

Maruti Suzuki has increased the ex-showroom prices of its entire range post the BS6 Phase 2 transition. This price hike is already in effect from 1 April, 2023. For the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Dzire, the prices have increased by up to Rs. 7,500. With this, the new starting ex-showroom prices of the Swift and Dzire are Rs. 5.99 lakh and Rs. 6.51 lakh, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Swift price hike

The Swift hatchback is offered across four variants, including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. All the variants except LXi, ZXi Plus Dual tone, and ZXi Plus AMT Dual tone have received a standard price hike of Rs. 5,000. With this, the model now ranges between Rs. 5.99 lakh to Rs. 8.97 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Dzire new prices

As for the compact-sedan Dzire, the model is offered in four trim levels, including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. The price of the Dzire gets a consistent increment of Rs. 7,500 for all the variants, thus resulting in a new ex-showroom price range of Rs. 6.51 lakh to Rs. 9.38 lakh.

Under the hood, both the models come equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine with an option of a company-fitted CNG kit in select variants. In terms of power output, this engine is tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm of torque in standard mode, and in CNG mode, it churns out 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque. For the transmission, there is a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox on offer.