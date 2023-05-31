Renault India achieves 9 lakh unit sales milestone

- Indian portfolio includes Kwid, Kiger, and Triber

- Renault currently has a network of over 450 sales and 530 service touchpoints in India

Introduction:

Renault India has announced the achievement of a cumulative sales milestone of nine lakh units in India. This feat has been achieved after 11 years of its operation in the country. This French carmaker’s current Indian portfolio includes the Renault Kwid, Renault Kiger, and the Triber. The manufacturer is simultaneously planning to launch the new Duster in the Indian market.

Renault history:

Back in early 2008, Renault-Nissan Alliance signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Tamil Nadu to set up a manufacturing plant in Chennai which was inaugurated in March 2010. In 2011, the automaker launched its first car in India, the Fluence, followed by the Koleos. Later in 2012, Renault introduced the Pulse and the Duster at the Auto Expo. Except for the existing models, the brand’s portfolio also consisted of Fluence, Koleos, Pulse, Scala, Duster, Lodgy, and Captur.

How did Renault achieve the nine lakh unit sales figure:

According to the company, this milestone has been achieved owing to the brand’s strong product portfolio, customer-centricity, network expansion, rural focus, and innovative marketing initiatives. Currently, the brand’s network spreads over 450 sales and 530 service touchpoints in the country and they play a crucial role in providing support to the customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “We are extremely thrilled to have crossed the nine lakh unit sales milestone in India. This incredible journey has been made possible by the unwavering support and belief in the brand from our esteemed customers, dedicated dealer partners, valued suppliers, and our exceptional team of employees, and engineering professionals. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who have contributed to this remarkable achievement.”