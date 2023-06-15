CarWale
    Volvo C40 Recharge deliveries to begin from September 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Volvo C40 Recharge deliveries to begin from September 2023

    - To be launched in August

    - Will be offered in a single variant

    Swedish car marque, Volvo, unveiled the C40 Recharge SUV in the country. This is the second EV offering from the brand after the XC40 Recharge and will come to India via the CKD route. The SUV will be offered in a single, fully-loaded top-spec variant and the prices for the same will be announced in August this year. 

    Volvo C40 Recharge price and deliveries:

    While the manufacturer is yet to reveal the price of the C40 Recharge, it is indicated that the new electric SUV will be a bit more expensive than the XC40 Recharge. Currently, the XC40 Recharge is priced in India at Rs. 56.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Furthermore, the deliveries of the Volvo C40 Recharge will commence in September 2023. 

    C40 Recharge battery, power, and range:

    Build on the CMA platform, the C40 Recharge is powered by a 78kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 530km on a single, fully-charged battery. The SUV is equipped with twin motors and has a maximum power output of 405bhp and 660Nm of torque. This pack can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 27 minutes using a 150kW DC fast charger. 

