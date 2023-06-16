CarWale
    Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period in India extends to 100 weeks

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period in India extends to 100 weeks

    - Innova Hycross prices in India start at Rs. 18.55 lakh

    - Offered in petrol and petrol-hybrid versions

    Innova Hycross starting price in India and variants

    Toyota Innova Hycross Left Side View

    The Toyota Innova Hycross is priced in India from Rs. 18.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in six variants: G-Slf, GX, VX Hybrid, VX(O) Hybrid, ZX Hybrid, and ZX(O) Hybrid.

    Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period in India

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Rear Three Quarter

    The MPV from Toyota currently commands a waiting period of up to 100 weeks for the hybrid variants. The petrol-only versions can be delivered in 30 weeks from the date of booking the car at a dealership or on the official website.

    Innova Hycross to spawn a Maruti version; launch soon

    Maruti Suzuki is set to introduce an MPV based on the Hycross, which will be called Invicto (previously expected to be called Engage). Bookings of this model are set to begin next week, with a launch and price announcement scheduled for 5 July.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 18.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
