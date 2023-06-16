Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period in India extends to 100 weeks

- Innova Hycross prices in India start at Rs. 18.55 lakh

- Offered in petrol and petrol-hybrid versions

Innova Hycross starting price in India and variants

The Toyota Innova Hycross is priced in India from Rs. 18.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in six variants: G-Slf, GX, VX Hybrid, VX(O) Hybrid, ZX Hybrid, and ZX(O) Hybrid.

Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period in India

The MPV from Toyota currently commands a waiting period of up to 100 weeks for the hybrid variants. The petrol-only versions can be delivered in 30 weeks from the date of booking the car at a dealership or on the official website.

Innova Hycross to spawn a Maruti version; launch soon

Maruti Suzuki is set to introduce an MPV based on the Hycross, which will be called Invicto (previously expected to be called Engage). Bookings of this model are set to begin next week, with a launch and price announcement scheduled for 5 July.