Maruti Invicto bookings to open on 19 June; to be launched in India on 5 July

- Invicto prices in India to be revealed on 5 July

- Will be based on the petrol-hybrid version of the Hycross

Maruti Invicto launch and booking details

Earlier today, Maruti Suzuki confirmed that it will christen its new Hycross-based MPV as Invicto. The carmaker has now confirmed that bookings for the model will begin on 19 June, with a launch scheduled to take place on 5 July.

New Invicto MPV engine and specifications

Unlike its distant sibling, the Innova Hycross, the Maruti Invicto will be offered only with a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated with a hybrid motor, sending power to the wheels via an e-CVT unit. The petrol motor makes 172bhp and 188Nm of torque while the hybrid motor produces an additional 11bhp and 206Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto exterior design

In terms of exterior design, we understand that the Invicto will differentiate itself from the Hycross with a tweaked front bumper, a new grille with two chrome slats, and new alloy wheels, courtesy of leaked images earlier this week. A spy shot of a single test mule has further revealed that it will get redesigned LED tail lights.

2023 Invicto interior and features

Maruti has not confirmed the interior design or feature list of the Invicto, but based on the Hycross, we expect it to come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, powered Ottoman seats for the second row, ADAS, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree camera.