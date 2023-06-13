Hyundai Exter gets this famous Indian cricketer as its brand ambassador

- Exter to be launched in India on 10 July

- Bookings open for Rs. 11,000

Hyundai India will launch its upcoming entry-level SUV, the Exter, on 10 July, 2023. The automaker has announced Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya, as its official brand ambassador. He will exclusively be part of all future campaigns of the Exter.

Hyundai Exter exterior design and styling

The Exter will sit below the Venue in Hyundai’s SUV portfolio and will sport a split headlamp setup. The H-shaped LED DRLs are housed high and in line with the bonnet whereas the projector headlamps are mounted lower on the bumper. The silver skid plates and squared wheel arches with plastic cladding add to the tall profile. The Exter will be offered in monotone and dual-tone shades along with a two-tone finish for the alloy wheels.

Hyundai Exter features

Hyundai is tight-lipped about the features and interior design and layout of the Exter. However, the brand has revealed that it will be offered in EX, S, SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect variants. Further, the Exter will be equipped with an electric sunroof, a dashcam with dual cameras, and six airbags.

Hyundai Exter engine and gearbox options

The Hyundai Exter will be available in one petrol engine only. It will make use of the brand’s 1.2-litre petrol engine that also does duty on the Aura and Grand i10 Nios. This engine is BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms compliant and is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. It will be mated to five-speed manual and AMT gearboxes and will also be available in a CNG variant.

Hyundai Exter expected prices and rivals

The primary rivals of the Exter will be the Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. It is likely to have a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh, ex-showroom.