    Hyundai Exter 1.2-litre engine to use both petrol and CNG power

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    2,371 Views
    -1.2-litre petrol engine with both petrol and CNG options

    -Five-speed manual and five-speed automated manual transmission

    Specifications

    Hyundai’s 1.2-litre petrol engine in the Grand i10 Nios and Aura compact sedan produces 82bhp/114Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual. The Exter will get this same configuration in terms of output and transmission options. Its rival, the Tata Punch, also uses a 1.2-litre petrol which produces 84bhp/115Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual, making this an on-par battle in terms of engine combat.

    CNG Power

    The Hyundai Exter will match the Punch, punch-for-punch in terms of engine offerings and right off the bat will also have a CNG option. In this mode, the engine produces 68bhp/95Nm and is only offered with a five-speed manual. The Punch’s 1.2-litre petrol engine with CNG produces 76bhp/97Nm and here too, a five-speed manual will be the only option on offer.

    ARAI mileage

    At present, there are no ARAI figures for Hyundai’s 1.2-petrol due to the BS6 2 upgrades but company sources have indicated that these figures will be released soon. We expect it to be in the region of 21-23kmpl for the petrol-powered versions and around 26kmpl for the CNG version. The CNG tank is 65 litres which is expected to continue unchanged for the Exter CNG.

    Launch and pricing

    We expect a CY H2 2023 launch for the Exter and pricing of Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh. The Punch range is priced from Rs. 6 lakh to Rs 8.45 lakh with an additional Rs 75000 for the CNG variants.   

    Hyundai Exter Image
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
