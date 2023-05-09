MG Comet EV launched in India: Variants explained

MG Motor India announced the prices for all variants of the Comet EV in the country last week. The model, which is priced from Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), is available in five colours, three variants, and more than 250 customisation options.

Propelling the new Comet EV is a 17.3kWh battery pack paired with a motor that produces an output of 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. The model, which is claimed to return a range of 230km on a single full charge, gets only a 3.3kW charger that charges the battery from 0-100 per cent in seven hours. The small EV from the brand is available in three variants: Pace, Play, and Plush.

The following are the variant-wise features of the MG Comet electric vehicle:

MG Comet EV Pace: Rs. 7.98 lakh

Illuminated MG logo

12-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

ORVM-mounted turn indicators

Chrome door handles

Startlight Black interior theme

Fabric seat upholstery

50:50 split rear seats

Seven-inch fully digital instrument console

Remote central locking

One-touch slide and recline function for second-row entry

Single foldable key with keyless entry function

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Front power windows

Manual AC and heater

Two speakers

Steering-mounted audio controls

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

TPMS

Speed-sensing door auto-lock function

Impact-sensing door auto-unlock function

MG Comet EV Play: Rs. 9.28 lakh

LED headlamps and tail lights

Front and rear LED light bars

Space Grey interior theme

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Two foldable keys and keyless entry function

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

i-Smart connected car technology

30+ Hinglish voice commands

OTA updates

Fast-charging USB ports

MG Comet EV Plush: Rs. 9.98 lakh

Intelligent key

Smart start system

Tilt-adjustable steering

Driver window with auto-up function

Reverse parking camera

Digital key with sharing function

Live location sharing and tracking