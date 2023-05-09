CarWale
    MG Comet EV launched in India: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG Comet EV launched in India: Variants explained

    MG Motor India announced the prices for all variants of the Comet EV in the country last week. The model, which is priced from Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), is available in five colours, three variants, and more than 250 customisation options.

    Propelling the new Comet EV is a 17.3kWh battery pack paired with a motor that produces an output of 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. The model, which is claimed to return a range of 230km on a single full charge, gets only a 3.3kW charger that charges the battery from 0-100 per cent in seven hours. The small EV from the brand is available in three variants: Pace, Play, and Plush.

    The following are the variant-wise features of the MG Comet electric vehicle:

    MG Comet EV Pace: Rs. 7.98 lakh

    Illuminated MG logo

    12-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

    ORVM-mounted turn indicators

    Chrome door handles

    Startlight Black interior theme

    Fabric seat upholstery

    50:50 split rear seats

    Seven-inch fully digital instrument console

    Remote central locking

    One-touch slide and recline function for second-row entry

    Single foldable key with keyless entry function

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Front power windows

    Manual AC and heater

    Two speakers

    Steering-mounted audio controls

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    TPMS

    Speed-sensing door auto-lock function

    Impact-sensing door auto-unlock function

    MG Comet EV Play: Rs. 9.28 lakh

    LED headlamps and tail lights

    Front and rear LED light bars

    Space Grey interior theme

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Two foldable keys and keyless entry function

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    i-Smart connected car technology

    30+ Hinglish voice commands

    OTA updates

    Fast-charging USB ports

    MG Comet EV Plush: Rs. 9.98 lakh

    Intelligent key

    Smart start system

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Driver window with auto-up function

    Reverse parking camera

    Digital key with sharing function

    Live location sharing and tracking

