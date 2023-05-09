MG Comet EV launched in India: Variants explained

MG Motor India announced the prices for all variants of the Comet EV in the country last week. The model, which is priced from Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), is available in five colours, three variants, and more than 250 customisation options.
Propelling the new Comet EV is a 17.3kWh battery pack paired with a motor that produces an output of 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. The model, which is claimed to return a range of 230km on a single full charge, gets only a 3.3kW charger that charges the battery from 0-100 per cent in seven hours. The small EV from the brand is available in three variants: Pace, Play, and Plush.
The following are the variant-wise features of the MG Comet electric vehicle:
MG Comet EV Pace: Rs. 7.98 lakh
Illuminated MG logo
12-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
ORVM-mounted turn indicators
Chrome door handles
Startlight Black interior theme
Fabric seat upholstery
50:50 split rear seats
Seven-inch fully digital instrument console
Remote central locking
One-touch slide and recline function for second-row entry
Single foldable key with keyless entry function
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Front power windows
Manual AC and heater
Two speakers
Steering-mounted audio controls
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
TPMS
Speed-sensing door auto-lock function
Impact-sensing door auto-unlock function
MG Comet EV Play: Rs. 9.28 lakh
LED headlamps and tail lights
Front and rear LED light bars
Space Grey interior theme
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Two foldable keys and keyless entry function
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
i-Smart connected car technology
30+ Hinglish voice commands
OTA updates
Fast-charging USB ports
MG Comet EV Plush: Rs. 9.98 lakh
Intelligent key
Smart start system
Tilt-adjustable steering
Driver window with auto-up function
Reverse parking camera
Digital key with sharing function
Live location sharing and tracking