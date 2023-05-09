CarWale
    Hyundai Exter CNG Vs Tata Punch CNG - What to expect

    Haji Chakralwale

    761 Views
    Hyundai Exter CNG Vs Tata Punch CNG - What to expect

    Introduction

    The SUV space is a growing and in-demand segment in the Indian automobile industry. And to make an SUV more accessible and affordable for a wider audience, car manufacturers are developing micro SUVs for Indian customers. Currently, Tata is ruling this micro-SUV segment with its Punch SUV. However, to challenge it, Hyundai is gearing up to launch its small-SUV offering, the Exter

    At present, the Tata Punch is offered with only a petrol powertrain. However, the carmaker showcased a CNG-powered Punch at the Auto Expo 2023 and it is expected to debut soon in the country. On the other hand, Hyundai has just commenced the bookings of the Exter SUV, and it will be available with two powertrain options, petrol and CNG.

    In this article, we will take a look at the things which we can expect from the upcoming Punch CNG and the Exter in CNG guise.

    Variants

    Recently, Tata Motors started accepting bookings of the Altroz i-CNG, which was showcased alongside the Punch at the Auto Expo in January. As for its variants, the Altroz CNG is offered in six variant choices. So, we expect the carmaker to offer a similar lineup for the Punch CNG as well. 

    On the other hand, the Korean carmaker, Hyundai, is offering the Exter CNG in two variants, namely, S and SX.

    Powertrain and specifications

    The Tata Punch CNG will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with twin-cylinder CNG technology. This engine is tuned to produce 72bhp and 95Nm of torque in the CNG mode. The carmaker will likely offer a sole five-speed manual transmission unit with the Punch CNG.

    As for the Hyundai Exter, the SUV will make use of the familiar 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. This same engine is seen with the brand’s other models like Grand i10 Nios and Aura. In CNG mode, the engine will likely deliver 68bhp and 95Nm of torque.

    Additionally, Tata will equip the Punch CNG with more advanced CNG tech like the twin-cylinder CNG kit, which will free up more space in the luggage area. Other safety measures will include a gas leak detection feature, thermal incident protection, and a micro switch to ensure the car is switched off while refuelling. Moreover, the Punch CNG will be capable of starting directly in the CNG mode.

    Feature list

    The five-star safety-rated Punch currently on sale is equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, projector headlamps, and LED DRLs. However, the upcoming Punch CNG will get a voice-activated electric sunroof.

    Hyundai has not revealed any information regarding the feature list of the upcoming Exter SUV. But we expect it to come equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment unit, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, height-adjustable driver seat, and sunroof.

    Moreover, the Korean automaker claims that the Exter SUV will have some segment-first features on board.

    Expected price

    As for their prices, the Punch CNG will likely command a premium of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 70,000 on the equivalent petrol variants. On the other hand, the Exter SUV in CNG variant will likely be costlier by Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 90,000 over the equivalent petrol version.

