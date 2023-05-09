CarWale
    Tata Nexon facelift spotted with new alloy wheel design

    Desirazu Venkat

    Tata Nexon facelift spotted with new alloy wheel design

    -Will be launched later this year

    -Updated feature list as a part of the update 

    The biggest update for Tata Nexon

    The Tata Nexon range will get its most comprehensive update since its launchin 2017, later this year and over the course of the last few months, we have been spotting various bits of what we will see in the new car. This time around, we have spotted the car with a new design for the alloy wheels. 

    Tata Nexon Facelift Wheel

    New alloy wheels 

    The new alloy wheel design sports a star-like pattern with what appears to be aerodynamic inserts on each arm of the star. However, it’s possible that the star pattern is the final design and the rest is just part of the camouflage. It moves up from the fan-like pattern of the car’s top-spec wheels on both the regular and electric Nexon. This fan-like pattern is also expected to appear in wheel cap form for the lower-spec versions. 

    Updated exterior design and features 

    The Nexon, in this guise, will get an updated face and more importantly will also get a new exterior light package. We have spotted a fully digital instrument cluster similar to what’s being offered on the Safari and Harrier SUVs. 

    Competition 

    The Nexon in ICE and EV guise are Tata’s star batsmen. In ICE guise, it takes on the cars like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 and the Mahindra Bolero Neo.   

    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
