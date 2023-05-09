CarWale
    Toyota Wheels on Web — All you need to know

    Toyota Wheels on Web — All you need to know

    Introduction

    Toyota has introduced 'Wheels on Web' (WOW), which is an online retail sales platform currently operational in Bangalore. It will expand to more regions soon. Prospective buyers can book and purchase their favourite Toyota car through a virtual experience and get their car delivered to their homes. All of this will be carried out while providing the customer with real-time information. Here's all you need to know about this platform.

    Completely virtual

    Customers can view the car digitally through Toyota's website. They get to see the car's exterior, interior, colour options, and even the different variants on offer. A buyer can then book and eventually buy the required model at his/her convenience. From booking to delivery, the customers will be provided updates and information through e-mails, Whatsapp, and other modes of communication.

    Other value-added services

    The platform includes many other innovative features and services. There are plenty of accessories, service packages, and extended warranty options. In fact, customers can even trade off their existing vehicle through an online evaluation tool and then opt for a physical evaluation of the car at their home/office.

    Front View

    Finance and payment options

    WOW also offers different finance options for buyers through multiple financial organisations. There are several payment options available as well with a secured payment gateway. Any payment, be it the booking amount, full payment, or down payment, can be done completely online.

    Car models

    Currently, the Wheels on Web program includes many Toyota car models like the Camry, petrol Hycross, Innova Crysta (GX), Legender, Fortuner, and Hilux for the Bangalore region. More models and regions are expected to be added soon.

    Left Side View
