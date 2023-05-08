Maruti Suzuki S-Presso available with discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 in May 2023

- Petrol manual variants have the highest discounts

- S-Presso is offered in four variants and two powertrain options

Maruti Suzuki is offering good discounts and benefits on the S-Presso hatchback this month. These offers are in the form of consumer/cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate bonuses. The offers are applicable for a limited period, that is, till 31 May, 2023.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with two powertrain options across five variants– Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi Plus. The manual variants of the petrol-powered S-Presso are fetching the highest discounts of up to Rs. 50,000, including cash benefits of up to Rs. 35,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. Meanwhile, the AMT version is only available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.

On the other hand, the CNG-powered variants, LXi and VXi, attract discounts of up to Rs. 40,000. This includes cash benefits of up to Rs. 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. Additionally, the customers can also opt for corporate discounts of up to Rs. 4,000. However, it is only available on select variants.

In order to get better information regarding the offers and benefits, we recommend contacting your nearest Maruti Suzuki-authorised Arena dealerships.