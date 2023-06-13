Tata Safari and Harrier attract discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 in June 2023

- Safari and Harrier get similar offers

- Offers are valid till 30 June, 2023

Tata Motors, through its authorised dealerships chain, is offering huge discounts on the Safari and Harrier SUV duo. The discounts are available in the form of exchange and scrap bonuses, corporate discounts, and other dealer-end offers that are applicable till 30 June, 2023.

Discounts and offers on Tata Harrier and Safari

The flagship SUV siblings, Tata Safari and Harrier, are currently listed with discounts of up to Rs. 35,000. This includes exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 25,000 and corporate discounts of up to Rs. 10,000. Moreover, customers can also avail of benefits under the scrapping policy and additional dealer-end offers.

Benefits on Tata Safari and Harrier Amount Exchange bonuses Rs. 25,000 Corporate discounts Rs. 10,000

The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the location, variant, model, and stock availability. To learn more about the offers, we recommend contacting the nearest Tata-authorised dealerships.

Tata’s CNG plan and upcoming Safari and Harrier facelift

In Tata’s recent affairs, the automaker revealed its plan for upcoming CNG-powered models in India. Meanwhile, Tata is also testing the facelift versions of the Safari and Harrier, set to debut in the country sometime next year.