    New Tata Safari facelift spotted again; EV version in the works

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    27,000 Views
    New Tata Safari facelift spotted again; EV version in the works

    - 2024 Safari will get a tweaked exterior design

    - Expected to be launched in India next year

    Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts

    After introducing a significant update earlier this year, Tata Motors is working on a mid-life facelift for the Harrier and Safari, evident from the test mules that have been spotted on multiple occasions. Now, the 2024 Safari has been spotted, revealing new details about the SUV.

    Safari facelift exterior design

    Tata Safari Facelift Right Side View

    As seen in the images here, the Tata Safari facelift will retain the split headlamp design, but the main headlight cluster will get a considerable update. The new unit, which seems to be production-ready, gets a new plastic insert with cuts and creases, what seems to be a new grille with multiple slats, and a set of new black alloy wheels. The latter could also receive a dual-tone machine-cut finish upon launch.

    New Safari facelift interior and features

    The current-gen Safari recently received an update to its feature list, and now comes equipped with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated captain seats in the first and second row, six-way power adjustable driver seat, and terrain response modes. Considering the lengthy feature list it already has, we expect minor changes to the features offered with the updated model.

    2024 Safari engine and specifications

    Tata Safari Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the new Safari facelift is expected to continue with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine producing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, paired with six-speed manual and automatic units. The carmaker showcased an EV version of the Harrier, and hence it is safe to say that an electric derivative of the Safari is also in the works, although the finer details such as the specifications remain unknown.

    Tata Safari Facelift Image
    Tata Safari Facelift
    Rs. 16.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
