    Nissan Magnite Geza Edition teased; to be launched on 26 May, 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Nissan Magnite Geza Edition teased; to be launched on 26 May, 2023

    - Prices to be announced on 26 May, 2023

    - Bookings open for Rs. 11,000

    Nissan India has teased a new special edition of the Magnite SUV in India. The brand is calling it the Magnite Geza Edition, and the bookings of the same are open for a token amount of Rs. 11,000. The carmaker will announce the prices of this new edition on 26 May, 2023.

    The Magnite Geza Edition takes inspiration from Japanese theatres and its musical theme. In terms of feature addition, the new edition will come with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It will also get JBL-sourced speakers, a new rear camera, ambient lighting, a shark fin antenna, and a new beige colour seat upholstery.

    As for safety features, the new Geza Edition will be equipped with ESP, TCS, Hill start assist, and TPMS. Meanwhile, it will be powered by the same BS6 phase 2-updated engines. Currently, Magnite’s prices start at Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

    Commenting on the new edition, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, 'The big, bold, beautiful Nissan Magnite is a game changer with its unmatched value, high safety ranking and low cost of maintenance. We are introducing the Magnite Geza Special Edition with best-in-class contemporary features that enhance the Magnite’s value proposition for discerning customers”.

    Nissan Magnite
    Volkswagen Taigun Lava Blue colour variant arrives at dealerships

