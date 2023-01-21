Tata Harrier EV to be launched in India next year

- The Harrier electric was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

- Powertrain details of the model remain unknown at the moment

Tata Motors showcased a range of products at the Auto Expo 2023 including CNG products, new EVs, concepts, and more. We have now learned that one of these models is inching closer to the production line.

Tata Motors is scheduled to launch the Harrier EV in 2024, a development that was confirmed by the brand at the Auto Expo earlier this month. Additionally, it is understood that the unit showcased at the biennial event is the model that will make it to the production line, albeit with a few expected minor tweaks.

Based on the carmaker’s Gen 2 EV architecture, the electric version of the Harrier SUV gets notable changes to set it apart from its ICE counterpart. Up front, there is a new blanked-off grille, a new bumper, a triangular-shaped headlamp cluster, and a faux skid plate, while the rear profile gets a set of refreshed LED tail lights, an LED light bar running the length of the boot lid, ‘Harrier.EV’ lettering, and a new rear bumper with a tweaked skid plate. Also on offer are new dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the Tata Harrier EV will come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a feature that will become common across the brand’s model range in the coming months. Elsewhere, it will feature a fully digital instrument cluster, a redesigned centre console, and dual-tone upholstery. Details regarding the battery pack on the model are scarce at the moment, although the AWD layout hints at the possibility of one electric motor on each axle.