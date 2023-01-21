Tata Punch iCNG showcased: Now in pictures

Tata Punch sub-compact SUV is one of the strong contributors to the company’s sales in India. Back in 2022, the Punch test mule was spotted testing the iCNG unit in the country. This time around, the Indian automaker showcased the production version of the Punch iCNG alongside the Altroz iCNG at the Auto Expo 2023.

Let's take a look at the Punch iCNG from the unveiling event.

The fascia has retained the styling elements from the regular model. However, for freshness, the iCNG version gets a silver-coloured skid plate.

The side profile has been retained from the regular petrol version.

As for the rear, it gets an iCNG badge and a silver-coloured skid plate.

The interior gets a dual-tone theme with red highlights around the AC vents and the gear console.

For the first time, the Punch iCNG was showcased with a sunroof.

Photo credits: Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi