Tata Curvv ICE – What to expect?

At the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors grabbed attention with the ICE version of the Curvv coupe SUV. The vehicle on display featured the Blaze Red paint scheme. Visually, the vehicle retained the styling elements from the Curvv electric concept showcased in April 2022. This time around we have learned more about what to expect from the Curvv ICE version.

As seen in the images, the vehicle will get sporty styling elements in the form of a raised bonnet design, triangular housings for headlamps, and sleek LED DRLs. The upcoming ICE version will get a large air dam and bumper, while the ORVMs will be retained from the unveiled model. Interestingly, the Curvv will get flush door handles.

As for the interior, the vehicle will get a binnacle instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen instrument cluster. Further, the captain seat in the second row of the showcased model will be replaced by bench seats. The upcoming model is expected to get a dual-tone dashboard layout and premium upholstery.

The powertrain details will be known at a later date. It is believed that the vehicle might be powered by the new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine in both manual and automatic transmission options.