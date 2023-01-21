MG 4 EV – Now in Pictures

MG Motor India had one of the biggest pavilions at the Auto Expo 2023 showcasing as many as 14 vehicles. Alongside the new MG Hector price announcement, the automaker also showcased a new global EV, the MG 4. The electric hatchback is already on sale in several international markets and now is also being evaluated for India launch. Let’s take a closer look at it through an image gallery.

Unlike the MG ZS EV which is the electric iteration of the MG Astor, the MG 4 is a born electric vehicle and is based on the brand’s new Modular Scalable Platform (MSP). On the outside, the front fascia features a swooping bonnet and is flanked by angular and sharp LED headlamps with integrated DRLs. Further, the bumper gets vertical gloss black inserts on either side along with a wide air inlet at the centre.

Moving to the side, the MG 4’s roofline arcs and slopes down into the C-pillar. The generous use of plastic cladding on the doors and dual-tone alloy wheels lends it a slightly rugged and sporty stance.

The rear is the most appealing profile of the MG 4 with a protruding two-piece wing spoiler and black inserts that suns across the width of the tailgate. The LED tail lamps have split clusters and the illuminated light bar is tucked neatly into the black casing. Moreover, the rear bumper with the plastic cladding at the bottom looks stylish.

On the inside, the dashboard of the MG 4 takes a minimalistic approach along with a full black theme. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system sits atop the dashboard and the driver’s display is also fully digital with a seven-inch colored screen.

The centre console design is also unique which sits high and gets a circular dial for drive modes and an electronic parking brake.

That’s not all. Internationally, the MG 4 EV is also equipped with a suite of ADAS features including adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, lane departure with keep assist, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking.

In global markets, the MG 4 is offered with two battery pack options 51kWh and 64kWh with a claimed electric range of 350 and 450kms, respectively. Where the former put down 168bhp, the latter produces 201bhp. Both powertrains transmit the power to the electric motors that drive the rear wheels. The batteries can be juiced up using both AC (6.6kW and 11kW) and DC (117kW and 135kW) fast chargers.

Presently, MG Motor India retails the MG ZS EV in the country that is powered by 44.5kWh and 50.3kWh battery packs and has a starting price of Rs 22.98 lakh (ex-showroom).