2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios available in eight colours

- Grand i10 Nios facelift prices start at Rs 5.68 lakh

- Bookings of the model are underway for Rs 11,000

Hyundai India has introduced the new Grand i10 Nios facelift in the country with a price tag starting at Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which receives cosmetic revisions and features upgrades, is available with a single powertrain.

The facelifted Grand i10 Nios is currently available in eight colours that include Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green, Teal Blue, Fiery Red, Spark Green with black roof, and Polar White with black roof. The variant spread includes Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta.

Exterior highlights of the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios include new front and rear bumpers, new LED DRLs, new 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a set of new LED tail lights, projector headlamps, black roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, and an integrated rear spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp.

Inside, the 2023 Grand i10 Nios now comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, six airbags, TPMS, Type-C USB charging, wireless charger, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, voice recognition, and engine start-stop button.