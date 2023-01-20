Citroen eC3 review to go live tomorrow

- The Citroen eC3 was unveiled earlier this week

- Pre-bookings of the model will begin on 22 January

Citroen India pulled the covers off the electric iteration of the C3 hatchback, the eC3. Unveiled earlier this week, the third product from the brand for the Indian market will be launched in the country next month.

We have driven the new Citroen eC3 and our review of the model will be live at 12pm on 21 January. Customers of the electric hatchback will be able to choose from two variants including Live and Feel, across 13 colour options.

Propelling the eC3 electric hatchback will be a 29.2kWh battery pack that generates an output of 56bhp and 143Nm of torque. This battery will return an ARAI-certified range of 320 kilometres on a single full charge.

In terms of features, the new eC3 will come equipped with split headlamps, the signature two-slat chrome grille, faux skid plates, blacked-out A and B-pillars, squared tail lights, roof rails, a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering-mounted controls, remote keyless entry, tilt-adjustable steering, a digital instrument console, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a seat-belt reminder system, and a high-speed alert system.