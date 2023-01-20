Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched – Top feature highlights

- Offered in four variant options Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta

- Available in both petrol and CNG options

Hyundai India launched the Grand i10 Nios at a starting price of Rs 5,68,500 (ex-showroom). The updated model is available in four variant options, such as Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta. The hatchback is available in both petrol and CNG options. Bookings for the new model commenced earlier this month against a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The top new feature highlights in the new Grand i10 Nios are as follows –

- Black radiator grille and tweaked LED DRLs in the bumper

- A set of 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

- New LED taillights

- New spark green body colour in monotone and dual-tone option

- Eight-inch touchscreen display audio with smartphone navigation

- Cruise control

- Footwell lighting

- Grey upholstery with Nios branding

The standard safety equipment list includes front airbags, ABS with EBD, central locking, immobiliser, keyless entry, and burglar alarm. In addition to the standard safety features, the updated model also offers –

- Side and curtain airbags (first-in-segment)

- TPMS - Highline (first-in-segment)

- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

- Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

- Hill Assist Control (HAC)

- Automatic Headlamps

- Child seat anchor (ISOFIX)

Under the hood, the new Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113.8Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual and AMT transmission options. On the other hand, the CNG version is powered by a 68bhp at 6,000rpm and 95.2Nm at 4,000rpm. The CNG version is limited to a five-speed manual transmission.