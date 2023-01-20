CarWale

    Bentley Bentayga EWB launched in India; prices start at Rs 6 crore

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Aditya Nadkarni

    597 Views
    Bentley Bentayga EWB launched in India; prices start at Rs 6 crore

    - The Bentayga EWB was unveiled in May last year

    - Production of the luxury SUV commenced in October 2022

    Bentley has officially introduced the Bentayga EWB version in India, with prices starting at Rs 6 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model was unveiled in May 2022, followed by the production of the SUV that began in October.

    Bentley Bentayga Right Side View

    Coming to the new variant, the Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheel Base (EWB) boasts of 180mm over its standard wheelbase iteration. The wheelbase has increased from 2,995mm to 3,175mm, while the overall length has stretched to 5,322mm. All this rise in space has resulted in more room for second-row occupants.

    Bentley Bentayga Right Rear Three Quarter

    Feature highlights of the Bentayga EWB include what the brand refers to as the most advanced seats ever fitted to a vehicle, termed as ‘Airline seats’. This includes an auto-climate sensing system with 177 individual pressure changes across six zones and 22 ways of adjustment. The business seat function where the seat moves into its most upright position, thereby making it convenient to work on the move. Also on offer is the relax mode allows the seat to recline to 40 degrees and the front seat is motored forward while a leather footrest deploys from its back.

    Bentley Bentayga Second Row Seats

    Elsewhere, the Bentayga extended wheelbase gets power closing rear doors, heated centre armrest and rear doors, and all-wheel-steering. There are three seating configurations to choose from, including the signature 4+1 seating configuration with 16 ways of adjustment, heating, ventilation, and five individual massage programs.

    Bentley Bentayga Dashboard

    At the heart of the Bentayga EWB is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that generates 542bhp and 770Nm of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.6 seconds.

    Bentley Bentayga
    Bentley Bentayga
    ₹ 4.10 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Bentley Bentayga

    Bentley Bentayga

    ₹ 4.10 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
