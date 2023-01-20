New Hyundai Grand i10 Nios variant-wise prices in India revealed

- The 2023 Grand i10 Nios is available in four variants

- Bookings are open for Rs 11,000

Hyundai India launched the Grand i10 Nios facelift in the country today, with prices starting at Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the model commenced earlier this month for an amount of Rs 11,000.

The facelifted Grand i10 Nios is available in four variants, namely Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta. Customers can choose from six mono-tone and two dual-tone colours. The former includes Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green, Teal Blue, and Fiery Red, while the dual-tone paintjobs include Spark Green with black roof and Polar White with black roof.

Under the hood, the new Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine producing 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. Also on offer are two CNG variants. The following are the variant-wise prices of the Grand i10 Nios facelift.

Grand i10 Nios Era MT: Rs 5.68 lakh

Grand i10 Nios Magna MT: Rs 6.61 lakh

Grand i10 Nios Magna AMT: Rs 7.23 lakh

Grand i10 Nios Magna CNG: Rs 7.56 lakh

Grand i10 Nios Sportz MT: Rs 7.20 lakh

Grand i10 Nios Sportz AMT: Rs 7.74 lakh

Grand i10 Nios Sportz CNG: Rs 8.11 lakh

Grand i10 Nios Asta MT: Rs 7.93 lakh

Grand i10 Nios Asta AMT: Rs 8.46 lakh