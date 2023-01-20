Volkswagen India opens new showroom in Bhubaneswar

- The showroom has the capacity to display six cars

- The touchpoint comprises 19 bays for the service and maintenance of vehicles

Volkswagen India has inaugurated a new 3S customer touchpoint in Bhubaneswar. This marks the brand’s presence in 119 cities with 159 showrooms and 126 service touchpoints across India.

The showroom has the capacity to display six cars. Currently, the Volkswagen portfolio of cars includes the Tiguan, Taigun, and Virtus, all of which will be on display there. Additionally, the service touchpoint comprises 19 bays operated by highly-skilled and trained technicians who will cater to the service, maintenance, and accidental repair of the vehicles.

Speaking on the inauguration, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are elated to inaugurate a new sales and service touchpoint in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. With the inauguration, we are introducing our young German-engineered product portfolio, enabling our aspirational customers to choose from safe, fun-to-drive and strong-built mobility solutions. With this touchpoint, we are committed towards offering world-class German-engineered products & services and an outstanding experience to our customers in this region.”