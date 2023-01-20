CarWale

    Volkswagen inaugurates new showroom in Vijayawada

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Volkswagen inaugurates new showroom in Vijayawada

    - Marks the brand’s 159th showroom in India

    - Customers can avail of the door-to-door service initiative

    Volkswagen India has marked its presence in Vijayawada by inaugurating a new 3S touch point. The showroom is located at NH-5 Road in Enikepadu, and will cater to the service and sales requirements of the customers. With this, the brand now has 159 sales and 126service touchpoints in 118 cities across India. 

    The brand’s Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan models will be on the display. The service centre comprises of 24 bays, managed by highly skilled and trained technicians. Customers situated at a distance from the workshop can also avail of the door-to-door service initiative. 

    Commenting on the inauguration of the new facility, Ashish Gupta,Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are witnessing an upsurge in demand for strong build, safe, and German-engineered cars, from customers in Andhra Pradesh, owing to the influx of businesses and industrialization within the State. Hence, we wanted to strengthen our presence and be more accessible for our aspirational customers in the region. With 8 sales and 6 service touch points, we are committed towards offering world-class products and services that make the customers’ journey safe, comfortable, and a hassle-free experience”.

