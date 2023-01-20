Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched in India; priced at Rs 5.68 lakh

- Introduced in a new “Spark Green” colour

- Available in petrol and CNG

Hyundai Motors India has officially launched the Grand i10 Nios facelift in India at a price tag of Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand has already started bookings of the hatchback on 9 January 2023 against a token amount of Rs 11,000.

In terms of exterior highlights, the Grand i10 Nios now comes with a freshly designed front grille, new body-coloured front and rear bumpers, LED DRLs integrated into the front bumper, shark-fin antenna, new LED tail lamps, and projector headlamps. Moreover, it rides on a new set of 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

Inside, the hatchback comes loaded with features like cruise control, an eight-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, fully automatic temperature control, and voice recognition.

Under the hood, the 1.2-litre Kappa gasoline engine produces 82bhp and 113.8Nm of torque mated with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit while the 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol and CNG belts out 68bhp and 95.2Nm of torque paired only with a five-speed manual gearbox.