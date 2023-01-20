CarWale

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched in India; priced at Rs 5.68 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    16,602 Views
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched in India; priced at Rs 5.68 lakh

    - Introduced in a new “Spark Green” colour

    - Available in petrol and CNG 

    Hyundai Motors India has officially launched the Grand i10 Nios facelift in India at a price tag of Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand has already started bookings of the hatchback on 9 January 2023 against a token amount of Rs 11,000. 

    In terms of exterior highlights, the Grand i10 Nios now comes with a freshly designed front grille, new body-coloured front and rear bumpers, LED DRLs integrated into the front bumper, shark-fin antenna, new LED tail lamps, and projector headlamps. Moreover, it rides on a new set of 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

    Inside, the hatchback comes loaded with features like cruise control, an eight-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, fully automatic temperature control, and voice recognition. 

    Under the hood, the 1.2-litre Kappa gasoline engine produces 82bhp and 113.8Nm of torque mated with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit while the 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol and CNG belts out 68bhp and 95.2Nm of torque paired only with a five-speed manual gearbox.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen inaugurates new showroom in Vijayawada
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx to be exported to Australia

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7880 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7198 Views
    47 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    ₹ 5.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 7.07 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

    ₹ 3.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JAN
    BMW i7

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Curvv ICE

    Tata Curvv ICE

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Skoda Enyaq

    Skoda Enyaq

    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen E-C3

    Citroen E-C3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Nexon CNG

    Tata Nexon CNG

    ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.74 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.91 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.37 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.74 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.90 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.37 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.69 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.67 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7880 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7198 Views
    47 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched in India; priced at Rs 5.68 lakh