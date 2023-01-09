CarWale

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift official bookings open

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - Can be booked against a token amount of Rs 11,000

    - Available in a new exclusive ‘Spark Green’ colour

    Hyundai has officially opened bookings for the new Grand i10 Nios. Interested customers can now book the car from all Hyundai dealerships against a token amount of Rs 11,000. The Grand i10 Nios was launched back in 2019, and was an instant favorite amongst new-age buyers, becoming a key volume gainer for Hyundai. 

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of exterior highlights, the Grand i10 Nios now comes with a freshly designed front grille, new body-coloured front and rear bumpers, LED DRLs integrated into the front bumper, shark-fin antenna, new LED tail lamps, and projector headlamps. Moreover, it rides on a new set of 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. 

    The five-seater hatchback is now offered in six new exterior hues including Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue, Fiery Red, and a new exclusive Spark Green colour. The model is offered in three powertrain options that include a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol manual, 1.2-litre Kappa petrol Smart Auto AMT, and 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with CNG. Under the hood, the 1.2-litre Kappa gasoline engine produces 82bhp and 113.8Nm of torque while the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with CNG belts out 68bhp and 95.2Nm of peak torque.

    Inside, the hatchback comes loaded with features like cruise control, an eight-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, fully automatic temperature control, and voice recognition.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    On the safety front, the Grand i10 Nios comes loaded with side airbags, curtain airbags, TPMS, ESC, VSM, hill assist control, automatic headlamps, and ISOFIX. Apart from this, it also gets ABS with EBD, burglar alarm, seat belt reminder, reverse parking sensors, and speed-sensing auto door lock. 

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Image
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift
    ₹ 5.50 - 9.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
