    Renault Kiger EV spotted in India for the first time

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Renault Kiger EV spotted in India for the first time

    - Renault could be working on an EV version of its sub-four metre SUV

    - Remains largely identical to its ICE-powered sibling

    New spy images shared on the web give us our first look at the EV version of the Renault Kiger. The test mule, which looks production ready, was spied sans any camouflage at what seems to be a dealership.

    Renault Kiger EV Car Charging Input Plug

    On the design front, the new Renault Kiger EV features a blanked-out grille, the Renault logo that houses the charging port, and a new rear diffuser. The test mule was spotted in a shade of Caspian Blue, a colour that is currently offered with its ICE-powered sibling.

    Renault Kiger Left Rear Three Quarter

    Moving inside, the Kiger EV from Renault features minor changes to the centre console over its ICE sibling. These updates include the traditional gear lever making way for a cubby hole, buttons for the drive selector, and a missing cruise control button. The start-stop button too has been repositioned.

    Renault Kiger Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Details regarding the powertrain of the upcoming Renault Kiger EV remain unknown at the moment. With this being the first sighting of the EV, we expect more details to surface in the coming weeks. In other news, Renault will not be participating in the Auto Expo 2023.

    Image Source

    Renault Kiger Image
    Renault Kiger
    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
