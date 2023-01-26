CarWale

    Renault service camp begins tomorrow at all dealerships

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    282 Views
    Renault service camp begins tomorrow at all dealerships

    - Three-day service camp for all customers

    - Special initiatives formulated

    - Announced on Republic Day as part of the national celebration

    Renault India has announced a nationwide Republic Day Celebration Camp today for all its customers. The service initiative will be conducted at all Renault workshops from January 27 to 29, 2023.

    All Renault customers bringing in their vehicles at the service station will be offered a complimentary car wash and a free car check-up. This periodic check will help find issues and if the car needs any attention for its seamless performance. Apart from this, there are many more benefits lie 10 per cent discount on roadside assistance, spare parts, and accessories. Then, there's a 20 per cent discount on labour charges and other value-added services.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The carmaker has announced this special service camp commemorating the 74th year of the foundation of the Indian Constitution. This Renault Republic Day Camp will comprise all the after-sales initiatives undertaken by the brand in India. This includes Renault EASY CARE, Renault SECURE, Renault ASSURED, MY Renault App, Renault ASSIST, and even Workshop on Wheels.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Porsche 718 GT4 RS — Now in Pictures
     Next 
    Tata Altroz CNG showcased: Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault Triber Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 18.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire

    Toyota Vellfire

    ₹ 94.36 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival

    Kia Carnival

    ₹ 30.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Force Motors Trax Cruiser

    Force Motors Trax Cruiser

    ₹ 13.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW New X1
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW New X1

    ₹ 52.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW iX1
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW iX1

    ₹ 60.00 - 62.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Curvv ICE

    Tata Curvv ICE

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Skoda Enyaq

    Skoda Enyaq

    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Triber Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.04 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.26 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.65 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.04 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.21 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.78 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.98 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.97 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.64 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jan 2020
    23917 Views
    41 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault service camp begins tomorrow at all dealerships