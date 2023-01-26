Renault service camp begins tomorrow at all dealerships

- Three-day service camp for all customers

- Special initiatives formulated

- Announced on Republic Day as part of the national celebration

Renault India has announced a nationwide Republic Day Celebration Camp today for all its customers. The service initiative will be conducted at all Renault workshops from January 27 to 29, 2023.

All Renault customers bringing in their vehicles at the service station will be offered a complimentary car wash and a free car check-up. This periodic check will help find issues and if the car needs any attention for its seamless performance. Apart from this, there are many more benefits lie 10 per cent discount on roadside assistance, spare parts, and accessories. Then, there's a 20 per cent discount on labour charges and other value-added services.

The carmaker has announced this special service camp commemorating the 74th year of the foundation of the Indian Constitution. This Renault Republic Day Camp will comprise all the after-sales initiatives undertaken by the brand in India. This includes Renault EASY CARE, Renault SECURE, Renault ASSURED, MY Renault App, Renault ASSIST, and even Workshop on Wheels.