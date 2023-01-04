CarWale

    Renault Kiger, Triber, and Kwid prices hiked by up to Rs 14,300

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Renault Kiger, Triber, and Kwid prices hiked by up to Rs 14,300

    - Renault had confirmed a price rise from January 2023

    - The company will not be participating in the Auto Expo later this month

    Last month, Renault India announced that it would increase the prices of all its products from January 2023. We have now got our hands on the updated price list, where the cost of the cars has increased by up to Rs 14,300.

    Starting with the Kiger, Renault has increased the prices of all the variants have been increased by up to Rs 14,300. This price rise excludes the RXT (O) Turbo CVT dual-tone, which continues to cost Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). All variants of the Triber have received a price hike of up to Rs 12,500.

    Customers purchasing select variants of the Renault Kwid will now have to shell out an additional amount of up to Rs 7,100 when compared to the outgoing prices. The price hike by the French automobile brand was attributed to offsetting the impact of constant increases in input costs largely driven by pricier commodities, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, inflation, and also due to regulatory obligations. In other news, Renault will not be participating in the Auto Expo 2023.

