New-gen Kia Carnival teased; to debut at the Auto Expo 2023

Kia India has officially teased the new-gen Carnival for the local market ahead of its debut that will take place at the Auto Expo 2023. The fourth-gen model will replace the old Carnival that was introduced at the previous iteration of the biennial motor show.

Unveiled globally back in June 2020, the fourth generation Kia Carnival teaser gives us a look at various elements of the car, including the new grille with brushed silver inserts, headlamps integrated into the grille section, new rectangular projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, body-coloured cladding, wraparound two-piece LED tail lights, and a brushed silver insert on the tailgate.

Another teaser of the new Kia Carnival features the silhouette of the model, which is also known as the KA4 or the Sedona in select international markets. This teaser reveals a blue paintjob for the MPV, a brushed silver insert for the C-pillar, and various blacked-out elements such as the roof, ORVMs, pillars, and roof rails.

Apart from the new design language, the next-gen Kia Carnival for global markets comes equipped with features such as a dual-tone interior theme, dual sunroof, ADAS, Uvo telematics, wireless charging, a hands-free powered tailgate, hands-free power sliding doors, two 12.3-inch screens (one unit each for the touchscreen infotainment unit and instrument cluster), three-zone climate control, and a 12-speaker Bose-sourced music system. Also on offer are seven, nine, and 11-seat layouts.

In international markets, the 2023 Kia Carnival is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine producing 290bhp and 355Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The India-spec model though could continue with the same 2.2-litre diesel engine developing 200bhp and 440Nm of torque. Apart from the new Carnival, Kia will be showcasing nine products at the Auto Expo 2023. Stay tuned for updates.