Top 5 hatchbacks launched in 2022

A hatchback is a first-time car buyer's usual gateway to the world of four-wheelers. And this car segment has historically been a best-seller for mass-market brands such as Maruti Suzuki. Last year, many SUVs and their compact versions debuted in the Indian market, as did sedans that were brought back from the brink of extinction by brands such as Skoda and Volkswagen. Joining these were a few hatchbacks that were also introduced during the year. Here is a list of the top five hatchbacks that were introduced in 2022.

Citroen C3

French automaker, Citroen introduced its entry-level hatchback, the C3 in India in July 2022. C3 is available in the market at starting price of Rs 5.98 lakh (ex-showroom), with two variants on offer. The C3 is available in the market at a starting price of Rs 5.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in two variants. It has a unique design language and two powerful engine options: a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine paired to a six-speed manual transmission. The former generates 80bhp and 115Nm of torque, while the latter generates 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki launched its popular hatchback, the Alto K10 in August 2022. The asking price for the Alto K10 currently starts at Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Alto is built on Maruti Suzuki's Heartect platform and features an all-new design inside out. The hatchback is available in four variants and two fuel options: petrol and CNG. The 1.0-litre petrol engine produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. The CNG variant, on the other hand, produces 56bhp and 82.1Nm of torque. The petrol-only variants are paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission. However, the CNG variant is only available with a manual transmission.

Tata Tiago EV

Tata launched its most affordable electric vehicle, the Tiago EV in September 2022. The Tiago EV is the cheapest electric vehicle on the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in four variant options: XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech Lux. This Tata EV is equipped with two battery packs: 19.2kWh and 24kWh, with claimed ranges of 250km and 315km, respectively. The electric hatchback is capable of 3.3kW and 7.2kW home charging, as well as DC fast charging. The latter can charge it from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 57 minutes.

2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR

In February 2022, Maruti Suzuki updated the WagonR in the form of a minor facelift. Available in four variants, this Maruti hatchback’s prices start at Rs 5.48 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with two petrol engine options including a 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine that comes in manual, AGS, and CNG configurations. In the CNG mode, the engine produces 82.1Nm of torque. Then there’s, the 1.2-litre advanced K-series dual jet petrol engine with Idle Start Stop technology produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque mated to either a manual or AGS unit

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift

Maruti Suzuki introduced the facelift version of the popular premium hatchback, Baleno in India in February 2022. It is offered in six variants including Sigma, Delta, Delta CNG, Zeta, Zeta CNG, and Alpha. The price of the hatchback starts at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, it gives a maximum power output of 89bhp and 113Nm. Regarding transmission options, the Baleno gets a five-speed manual and an AMT. The CNG variant, on the other hand, produces 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque. In CNG mode, the brand claims a fuel efficiency of 30.61km/kg. Meanwhile, Toyota later launched the rebranded version of the Baleno facelift with similar specifications at a starting price of Rs 6.59 lakh (ex-showroom).