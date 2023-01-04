Renault India announces discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in January 2023

- The benefits are applicable till 31 January, 2023

Here’s some good news for new car buyers planning to drive home a new Renault model in 2023. The company has announced discounts of up to Rs 60,000 this month. The benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange, and corporate benefits. The offers are grade, variant, and location-specific. Moreover, if applicable, the customers can also avail of corporate and rural discounts.

Interested customers may reach out to their nearest Renault dealership to learn more about the applicable offers. The benefits are applicable till 31 January, 2023. Read below to learn more about it.

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber continues to attract the highest discount. The vehicle attracts maximum benefits worth Rs 60,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000 on select variants, exchange benefits of up to Rs 25,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 12,000 on select variants. Moreover, farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members can avail of a rural benefit of Rs 5,000, subject to the availability of Renault-approved valid documents. Further, customers can avail maximum exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program. The Triber also offers maximum loyalty benefits worth Rs 47,000.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger offers a maximum benefit of up to Rs 45,000 this month. This includes a cash benefit of up to Rs 15,000, an exchange benefit of up to Rs 20,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 12,000 on select variants. The compact SUV attracts similar rural offers as the Kwid and the Triber. Further, the customers can also avail of exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program. The compact SUV offers maximum loyalty benefits worth Rs 57,000.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid attracts maximum benefits of up to Rs 40,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000 on select variants and exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000. Moreover, the company also offers a corporate benefit of up to Rs 12,000 on all variants. If applicable, the customers can avail of a rural benefit of Rs 5,000 and a discount of up to Rs 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program. Further, the hatchback also attracts maximum loyalty benefits worth Rs 39,000.