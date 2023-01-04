CarWale

    Renault India announces discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in January 2023

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    113 Views
    Renault India announces discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in January 2023

    - The benefits are applicable till 31 January, 2023

    - The offers are grade, variant, and location-specific

    Here’s some good news for new car buyers planning to drive home a new Renault model in 2023. The company has announced discounts of up to Rs 60,000 this month. The benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange, and corporate benefits. The offers are grade, variant, and location-specific. Moreover, if applicable, the customers can also avail of corporate and rural discounts.

    Interested customers may reach out to their nearest Renault dealership to learn more about the applicable offers. The benefits are applicable till 31 January, 2023. Read below to learn more about it.

    Renault Triber

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Renault Triber continues to attract the highest discount. The vehicle attracts maximum benefits worth Rs 60,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000 on select variants, exchange benefits of up to Rs 25,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 12,000 on select variants. Moreover, farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members can avail of a rural benefit of Rs 5,000, subject to the availability of Renault-approved valid documents. Further, customers can avail maximum exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program. The Triber also offers maximum loyalty benefits worth Rs 47,000. 

    Renault Kiger

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Renault Kiger offers a maximum benefit of up to Rs 45,000 this month. This includes a cash benefit of up to Rs 15,000, an exchange benefit of up to Rs 20,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 12,000 on select variants. The compact SUV attracts similar rural offers as the Kwid and the Triber. Further, the customers can also avail of exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program. The compact SUV offers maximum loyalty benefits worth Rs 57,000. 

    Renault Kwid

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Renault Kwid attracts maximum benefits of up to Rs 40,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000 on select variants and exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000. Moreover, the company also offers a corporate benefit of up to Rs 12,000 on all variants. If applicable, the customers can avail of a rural benefit of Rs 5,000 and a discount of up to Rs 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program. Further, the hatchback also attracts maximum loyalty benefits worth Rs 39,000.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti XL6, Ignis, and Grand Vitara likely to get black colour option soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault Triber Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Renault Triber | Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Renault Triber | Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team18 Feb 2020
    22007 Views
    110 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 18.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire

    Toyota Vellfire

    ₹ 94.36 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival

    Kia Carnival

    ₹ 30.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Marazzo

    Mahindra Marazzo

    ₹ 13.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 74.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW i7
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.75 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW New 7 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW New 7 Series

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Triber Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.04 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.22 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.65 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.04 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.21 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.65 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.98 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.97 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.64 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Renault Triber | Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Renault Triber | Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team18 Feb 2020
    22007 Views
    110 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault India announces discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in January 2023