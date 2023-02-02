2023 Renault Triber launched in India; gets BS6 2.0-compliant engine

- Renault has updated the entire model range to comply with the BS6 Step 2 emission norms

- Bookings of the updated models have commenced today

Renault India has upgraded its entire range of products including the Kiger, Triber, and Kwid to meet the new BS6 Step 2 emission norms. This update also brings along an enhanced list of features for select models.

To comply with the new RDE norms that are set to come into effect later this year, all Renault cars will now be equipped with a self-diagnostic device. The device will constantly monitor the vehicle’s emission levels while driving, along with other emission devices such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors.

In terms of feature updates, the Renault Triber, along with the Kiger and Kwid, now receive Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Traction Control System (TCS), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as standard. Additionally, the sub-four metre car gets a new chrome finish for the exterior door handles and new seat upholstery. The bookings of the new BS-VI Step 2-compliant Renault range have commenced today across all authorised dealerships.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “Renault India remains committed to the Government of India’s vision for a clean and green environment. The launch of new BS-VI Step 2-compliant petrol engines across the range will ensure a substantial reduction in emissions, thus contributing to a safer and cleaner environment. Safety is of paramount importance to us and the introduction of new class-leading safety features in our new 2023 range further reiterates our commitment towards offering products that can deliver the highest global standards of safety that is accessible to Indian customers.”