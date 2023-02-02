CarWale

    2023 Renault Kwid launched in India; gets BS62.0 compliant engines

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    837 Views
    2023 Renault Kwid launched in India; gets BS62.0 compliant engines

    -         Traction control, TPMS, Hill start assist and ESP standard across the range

    -         New RXE variant joins the lineup

    Renault has joined the BS6 2 bandwagon by updating its Kwid hatchback. The updates see it get a tyre-pressure monitoring system, ESP, hill start assist (AT only) and traction control as standard across the range. This emission update also sees the addition of a new entry-level RXE variant, priced at Rs 4.69 lakh, joining the Kwid lineup. Bookings for the updated model have opened today at all Renault showrooms. In addition, the Kwid range now gets turn Indicators on the ORVM and steering-mounted audio and phone controls on select variants. 

    The Renault Kwid has two petrol engines- an 800cc three-cylinder unit producing 52bhp/72Nm and mated to a five-speed manual. You can also have it with a more powerful 1.0-litre unit producing 67bhp/91Nm. This engine can be had either with a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual. 

    In a statement, the automaker said, with the implementation of the second step of BS6, all Renault cars will be equipped with a self-diagnostic device. The device will constantly monitor the vehicle’s emission levels while driving, along with other critical emission devices such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors.

    Commenting on the launch, Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO and MD said “Renault India remains committed to the Government of India’s vision for a clean and green environment. The launch of new BSVI Step 2 compliant petrol engines across the range will ensure a substantial reduction in emissions, thus contributing to a safer and cleaner environment. Safety is of paramount importance to us and the introduction of new class-leading safety features in our new 2023 range further reiterates our commitment towards offering products that can deliver the highest global standards of safety and access to Indian customers,” he added.

    Renault Kwid Image
    Renault Kwid
    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2023 Renault Triber launched in India; gets BS6 2.0-compliant engine

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault Kwid Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jan 2020
    23935 Views
    41 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    ₹ 5.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

    ₹ 3.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Kwid Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.54 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 5.66 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.24 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.54 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.64 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.33 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.49 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.48 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.22 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jan 2020
    23935 Views
    41 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Renault Kwid launched in India; gets BS62.0 compliant engines