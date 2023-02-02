2023 Renault Kwid launched in India; gets BS62.0 compliant engines

- Traction control, TPMS, Hill start assist and ESP standard across the range

- New RXE variant joins the lineup

Renault has joined the BS6 2 bandwagon by updating its Kwid hatchback. The updates see it get a tyre-pressure monitoring system, ESP, hill start assist (AT only) and traction control as standard across the range. This emission update also sees the addition of a new entry-level RXE variant, priced at Rs 4.69 lakh, joining the Kwid lineup. Bookings for the updated model have opened today at all Renault showrooms. In addition, the Kwid range now gets turn Indicators on the ORVM and steering-mounted audio and phone controls on select variants.

The Renault Kwid has two petrol engines- an 800cc three-cylinder unit producing 52bhp/72Nm and mated to a five-speed manual. You can also have it with a more powerful 1.0-litre unit producing 67bhp/91Nm. This engine can be had either with a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual.

In a statement, the automaker said, with the implementation of the second step of BS6, all Renault cars will be equipped with a self-diagnostic device. The device will constantly monitor the vehicle’s emission levels while driving, along with other critical emission devices such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors.

Commenting on the launch, Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO and MD said “Renault India remains committed to the Government of India’s vision for a clean and green environment. The launch of new BSVI Step 2 compliant petrol engines across the range will ensure a substantial reduction in emissions, thus contributing to a safer and cleaner environment. Safety is of paramount importance to us and the introduction of new class-leading safety features in our new 2023 range further reiterates our commitment towards offering products that can deliver the highest global standards of safety and access to Indian customers,” he added.